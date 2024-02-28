Economy

A little-noticed inflation report in the past could get a lot of market attention on Thursday

Key Points
  • The Commerce Department on Thursday will release the January reading on the personal consumption expenditures price index, a favorite Federal Reserve inflation gauge.
  • Economists are forecasting a 0.3% monthly gain and a 2.4% 12-month move, according to a Dow Jones survey.
  • Economist Mark Zandi think if the Fed holds tough on tight economic policy it could pose a substantial danger to the expansion.