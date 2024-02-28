Christian Horner: Red Bull team principal to remain in role after investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner in the team principals press conference during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 22, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Christian Horner will continue in his role as Red Bull team principal after allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him were dismissed following an investigation.

The 50-year-old was placed under investigation by the F1 team's Austrian parent company Red Bull GmbH following an allegation of inappropriate behaviour being made against him by a female colleague.

Horner has denied the allegations throughout the process and was present at the reigning constructors' champions 2024 car launch and pre-season testing in Bahrain last week.

The first grand prix of the new Formula 1 season takes place in Bahrain this week, with track action starting on Thursday ahead of Saturday's race.

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed," a statement from Red Bull GmbH said.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Horner attended an interview on February 9 with the external specialist barrister carrying out the investigation, but no resolution on the matter was reached at that stage.

Attending the team's car launch six days later at their Milton Keynes base, Horner addressed the media for the first time since the allegations became public, and reiterated his denial.

Horner has been in charge of Red Bull Racing since it formed in 2005 and has led the squad to seven drivers' titles and six constructors' triumphs in 19 seasons.