Water scarcity threatens chipmakers like TSMC and could push prices higher, according to S&P

Semiconductor firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company are at risk of water shortages as processing technology advances, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

Semiconductor chips are found in everyday consumer devices from smartphones to TVs. TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker and manufactures the most advanced processors for companies like Nvidia and Apple .

The chip making industry is a thirsty one, as factories consume vast amounts of water every day to cool machinery and ensure wafer sheets are free of dust or debris.

"There is a direct line between water use and chip sophistication, as fabs use ultrapure water — fresh water processed to extremely high purity — to rinse wafers between each process. The more advanced the semiconductor, the more process steps, the more water consumed," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Hins Li.

TSMC's water consumption per unit grew over 35% after it advanced to 16-nanometer process nodes in 2015, data from S&P revealed.

"We believe this was mainly due to the migration to advanced nodes, which require more fabrication processes," S&P said. "Given TSMC's dominance in advanced chipmaking, potential water-related disruptions to operations could disrupt the global tech supply chain."