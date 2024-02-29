European markets head for higher open ahead of key inflation reports from the U.S. and Europe

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as investors look ahead to key inflation reports in both the U.S. and Europe.

Stateside, personal consumption expenditures price index data (the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation) for January is due, and will be watched closely to see how it could affect the Fed's interest rate path. German, Spanish and French inflation data for February is also set to be released in Europe.

It's a busy day for regional earnings, with AF-KLM, Veolia, Adecco Group, EDP, IAG, Ocado, ITV, Man Group, Schroders, Covestro and Anheuser-Busch InBev all reporting.

U.S. stock futures fell overnight as Wall Street weighed the latest earnings results and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge. Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed.