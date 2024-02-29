Geely-backed car tech company takes aim at Nvidia's growing auto business

Chinese automaker Geely unveils first model of its new Lynk & Co brand in Berlin.

BEIJING — Companies from Nvidia to Huawei are chasing the market for in-vehicle tech as the electric car industry booms, with Ecarx emerging as a new contender.

Since 2017, Chinese car conglomerate Geely's founder and chairman, Eric Li, has been building Ecarx that provides software and chip systems for digital car cockpits and driver-assist.

The company on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter revenue surged 22% from a year earlier to $263 million. Geely's car brands, such as Lynk and Co, made up 70% of that revenue.

For the same quarter, Nvidia reported automotive revenue fell 4%, year on year, to $281 million, even as CEO Jensen Huang has called the segment the company's "next billion-dollar business."

Nvidia counts Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr as a customer for its Drive Orin chip, which uses artificial intelligence to power driver-assist capabilities known as "system on a chip." Li Auto, BYD's Denza brand and Xiaomi are among Nvidia's other automotive customers.

Ecarx co-founder and CEO Ziyu Shen told CNBC in an interview this week that Nvidia enjoys an edge when it comes to AI-based autonomous driving systems.

"We can't compete with them in this area," he said, but noted there's still about 70% or 80% of the car market that doesn't need such advanced tech, and can buy simpler driver-assist tech focused on safety.

"Safety will be a very important entry point for us," he said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC.