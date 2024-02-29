How much wealth do you need to join the 1% club in your country?

The sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan, the Empire State Building and Hudson Yards in New York City on February 17, 2024.

The entry barriers to the 1% rich club have been getting tougher across the world. Here's how much you need to join the ranks of the wealthiest people in your country.

Wealth creation, largely fueled by a "robust performance" of the U.S. economy and a rebound in the equity markets, has pushed the minimum requirements for people to qualify as the richest in their respective countries, according to Knight Frank's wealth report.

The global consultancy notes that Monaco, which has the world's densest population of millionaires, retains the number one spot for entry into the 1% rich club at $12.9 million, rising 4% from a year ago.

Second in line is Luxembourg, which has an entry requirement of $10.8 million, followed by Switzerland at $8.5 million. The U.S. comes in fourth, with $5.8 million, up 15% from a year earlier.

At $5.2 million, Singapore is fifth globally and leads the Asia-Pacific region in terms of the wealth needed to break into the elite club.

The city-state, alongside Hong Kong, is leading the charge to host Asia's newly minted wealthy.

The two are offering tax incentives and business-friendly regulations to attract 1,100 family offices that manage over $4 trillion in assets.

As exclusive as the 1% club sounds, it's still relatively "easier" to break into its ranks than it is to be an Ultra High Networth Individual (UHNWI), which has a global average entry point of $30 million, according to Knight Frank.