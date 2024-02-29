Investing in Space: How Columbia's fabric tech landed on the surface of the moon

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

The concept was pretty simple, if ambitious: Take Columbia's "Omni-Heat Infinity" thermal reflective fabric – already inspired by the classic space blanket – and apply it to Intuitive Machines' Nova-C spacecraft to protect it against the harsh extreme environment of space, where temperatures swing wildly from -250° to 250° Fahrenheit.

"Back in the spring of 2021 … we ended up getting an inquiry that was, in my view, so strange that I had to follow up," Joe Boyle, executive vice president of Columbia, told me.

Looking at Intuitive Machines ' Odysseus spacecraft, you may have noticed any one of four fairly visible images: The American flag, NASA logo, Intuitive Machines logo … and a Columbia Sportswear logo.

One theme I'm always keeping an eye on as a business reporter is whether companies outside the space sector are tapping the industry's products, services or even just advertising opportunities. We've talked a lot about this topic in relation to space networks like GPS, communications and imagery – but last week's historic moon landing represents yet another example.

"A lot of what we do is focus on innovation for humans in the outdoors, and those innovations we come to find out are highly useful in other applications like space," Boyle said, adding that the project was "not just a logo on the side of the lunar lander. This is actually some innovation that can make a difference."

While Intuitive Machines and Columbia have yet to release data on just how well the tech worked, they used the apparel maker's tech to cover a panel on the lander, as well as to wrap its fuel tanks. And the results speak for themselves: While Intuitive Machines faced a number of other challenges during the mission, the lander survived about a week traveling through space and operated for several days on the moon — without apparent temperature challenges.

"We're looking forward to learning about all the details of the mission to make the next mission even better," Boyle said.

Of course, Columbia wasn't just involved to keep a moon lander comfortable with its jacket liner. The brand exposure that comes with being a marquee partner on the mission was "as good as it could have been," Boyle emphasized, because "yeah, our technology is now on the moon."

"A technology that's good enough to get a lunar spacecraft to the moon, that you can wear in your everyday life? It's hard to beat that in terms of qualification," Boyle said.

"This is one of the most interesting things I've ever worked on, for the brand and the company. Pioneers in space – I would have never attached that to our company, say, 5 years ago," Boyle added.