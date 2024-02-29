Wall Street takes bets on which major central bank will blink first

A trader works, as a screen displays a news conference by Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell following the Fed rate announcement, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 31, 2024. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

watch now

Swiss headline inflation fell from 1.7% in December to 1.3% in January, well below consensus forecasts, while core inflation dropped from 1.5% to 1.2%. Analysts at Capital Economics said the steep decline meant inflation "looks sure to undershoot the SNB's Q1 forecast of 1.8%." "Along with the fall in core inflation, we think this will encourage policymakers at the SNB to cut the policy rate from 1.75% to 1.50% at their next meeting in March," they added. Yet the jury is still out ahead of the March 21 meeting, and economists at UBS still believe the SNB will start cutting rates in June, followed by two more cuts in September and December for an eventual terminal rate of 1%. "We think the SNB will want to wait to ensure that domestic price pressures stemming from higher rents no longer pose upside risks to inflation (its latest forecast assumes inflation picks up to 2% in Q2)," Switzerland's largest bank said in a note last week. "However, with the January inflation downside surprise, the SNB forecast looks too high to us, and the probability of a policy rate cut on 21 March has increased. To cut rates, we believe the end-point of the SNB's inflation forecast would need to decline below 1.5% from currently 1.6%, and the forecast path would have to become downward-sloping." Bank of Japan to end negative rate era While most major central banks are looking at loosening monetary policy after more than two years of aggressive tightening to combat rampant inflation, the question for the Bank of Japan is the opposite. In a research note Tuesday, Société Générale said the Bank of Japan has everything it needs to finally do away with its negative interest rate and yield curve control policies. The BOJ's short-term deposit rate has been set at -0.1% since January 2016, as policymakers looked to stimulate the economy out of a prolonged stagnation. A rate hike would be Japan's first in 16 years. The country's core inflation rate — which excludes food and energy — fell to 2% year-on-year in January, after a third monthly increase, surprising slightly to the upside and suggesting that a sustainable return to ultra-low inflation may not be in the cards. "If inflation is going to settle around 2%, rather than fall all the way back to the 10-year average (just over 1%), there is no reason to delay the demise of negative interest rate and yield curve control policies," said Kit Juckes, the French bank's global head of foreign exchange strategy.

watch now