Co-defendant in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption case pleads guilty

Jose Uribe leaves the Federal Court, after a hearing on bribery charges, in New York City, U.S. September 27, 2023.

A co-defendant in the criminal corruption case against Sen. Bob Menendez pleaded guilty in New York federal court on Friday and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution of the New Jersey Democrat.

Menendez's co-defendant Joe Uribe pleaded guilty to seven counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services fraud, and obstruction of justice.

The other defendants in the case — Menendez, the senator's wife Nadine, and two other New Jersey businessmen — are scheduled to stand trial beginning May 6 in Manhattan federal court.

Uribe, who works in trucking and insurance, was indicted in September with the other defendants.

The Clifton, New Jersey, resident and other two businessmen men were accused of having a "corrupt relationship" with Menendez and Nadine Menendez.

The senator allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, home mortgage payments, and other things are part of that relationship.

Sen. Menendez is accused of, among other things, providing sensitive U.S government information that secretly aided the government of Egypt and pressuring a U.S. Agriculture Department official to protect a business monopoly in Egypt for one of the defendants, Wael Hana. The senator was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the time.