Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Not recommending' Global Net Lease

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Global Net Lease's year-to-date stock performance.

Global Net Lease : "...We don't really know what they own. I never recommend these stocks...I'm not recommending this one."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Magnite's year-to-date stock performance.

Magnite : "It's caught my eye, too...I think you've got an interesting stock here."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Roku's year-to-date stock performance.

Roku : "You are in the house of pain, and I've got to tell you, I don't think the door is going to open and let you out soon...The forces of improvement are weighing on Roku, and I don't want to be there."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Dream Finders Homes' year-to-date stock performance.

Dream Finders Homes : "This is a company that's a home builder, frankly, and I prefer Toll Brothers and then Lennar. But they're all doing well. You won't get hurt by this one."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Applied Materials' year-to-date stock performance.

Applied Materials : "You want to own Applied, and you want to own Lam Research."