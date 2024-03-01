Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dell, New York Community Bancorp, HP and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. New York Community Bancorp — Shares fell more than 20% after the regional bank disclosed on Thursday evening that it had found issues with its "internal controls." NYCB also announced a CEO change, effective immediately. Goodrx — Shares added 5.4% after JPMorgan upgraded the digital health-care platform to overweight from neutral, saying concerns about a shifting pharmacy reimbursement model are overdone. GoodRx's 2024 guidance is a positive inflection point and proof of credibility, the firm added. Dell – Shares surged 26%in premarket trading after the computer maker reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.20 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $22.32 billion, which exceeded analysts' earnings expectations of $1.73 per share on revenue of $22.16 billion, according to LSEG. Hewlett Packard Enterprise — The information technology stock shed 4.4% following a mixed earnings report for the fiscal first quarter. The company topped analysts' expectations for earnings per share by 3 cents, according to LSEG. But Hewlett Packard posted $6.76 billion in revenue, under the Wall Street forecast of $7.11 billion. The firm also gave weaker guidance for the current quarter. Plug Power — The stock fell more than 5% after disappointing results. But the hydrogen fuel cell company said it has sufficient cash to keep operating, despite a wider-than-expected loss of $2.30 per share for 2023. In its third-quarter regulatory filing, the company had disclosed doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. Daimler Truck — Shares of Daimler Truck, one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, surged more than 17.5% to an all-time high after the company posted a record full-year profit and announced a 2 billion euro ($2.16 billion) share buyback program. Autodesk — Shares jumped 8% after the software company posted a beat in its latest quarterly results. Autodesk reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG had anticipated per-share earnings of $1.95 on revenue of $1.43 billion. Advanced Micro Devices — Shares continued climbing on the back of investor excitement over artificial intelligence, gaining 3.3% after the chipmaker's valuation climbed above $300 billion on Thursday. Root — Shares jumped more than 10% after Jeffries upgraded the insurance company to buy from neutral. The firm said it sees a material growth opportunity for Root. Jeffries also increased its price target to $40 from $30, suggesting nearly 25% upside. — CNBC's Alex Harring, Samantha Subin, Jesse Pound, Tanaya Macheel, Sarah Min and Michelle Fox contributed reporting.