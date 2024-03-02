How Nescafé instant coffee is made

Americans consumed over 1.3 billion cups of Nescafé last year, helping the brand become Swiss-based food giant Nestlé's largest coffee segment. Overseas it's a similar story. With sales in over 180 countries, one in seven cups of coffee consumed worldwide is a Nescafé.

But the company's farmers face a number of challenges including high labor costs and rising temperatures that could shrink the suitable area for growing coffee by up to 50%, according to the Inter-American Development Bank.

Nescafé works with over 100,000 farmers, buys more than 13 million bags of green coffee annually and has two dozen factories globally.

So how is Nescafé instant produced? To find out, CNBC traveled to Vietnam, the world's second-largest exporter of coffee behind Brazil, to get a look at Nescafé operations.

