Cramer's Lightning Round: Super Micro Computer has 'gotten too hot'

Confluent : "You got to give it a couple quarters because they've had some issues involving their financials. And, you know, on Mad Money we do not back companies with financials that are not pristine. So we're going to have to hold off there."

Super Micro Computer : "Super Micro's gotten too hot for me...I've got to pullback on this one."

Chewy : "I happen to think that Chewy is bottoming."

On Holding : "You should stay interested...I've been saying it's doing well for a very long time, and I'm sticking by my view."

Indie Semiconductor : "Indie Semi is too late to auto, and I'm not interested, or as interested, in the auto, in the ADAS, or the, frankly, self-driving. I'm just not there. Just doesn't have the support yet."