Jim Cramer says these 4 stocks are better AI plays than red-hot Super Micro Computer

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Super Micro Computer : Shares surged nearly 25% on Monday after the artificial intelligence server maker was selected late Friday to join the S & P 500 later in March. The gains push its year-to-date ascent to almost 300% and its 12-month increase to nearly 1,050%, amid booming interest in stocks that benefit from AI adoption. "This is too much," Cramer said, referring to Super Micro's stock surge. "If you really need to buy something that's an add-on investment to leading AI chipmaker Nvidia , "remember it's Dell , it's AMD as a competitor, it's [ Cadence Design Systems ], which I like by the way," Cramer said. "I like all of those more than [Super Micro]." Arm Holdings is another Nvidia-adjacent investment idea, Cramer said. Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club, owns Nvidia. Whirlpool : The appliance maker is being removed from the S & P 500. Shares rose modestly Monday, but are down more than 20% over the past 12 months. "Whirlpool has stumbled. [CEO Marc Bitzer], I thought, was going to pull off an amazing move here, but appliances are selling poorly everywhere," Cramer said. Macy's : Shares jumped 15% after investment firms Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management raised their buyout bid for the department store chain to $24 a share, valuing the company at around $6.6 billion. Previously, the firms had offered $21 a share. "I was hoping that [new CEO] Tony Spring would get a chance to be able to take the stock above $24 in a longer-range plan, maybe two, three years," Cramer said. "But this is a 'what-have-you-done-for-me-lately'" situation, he said. "It'll be up to the board because apparently these guys do have financing. Very important." JetBlue Airways : The company and Spirit Airlines officially terminated their merger agreement, a few weeks after a federal judge blocked the deal. "[ American Airlines ] is the one I think is now undervalued. ... That's the one to buy," Cramer said. Bitcoin : The cryptocurrency continued its major move higher, topping $65,000 a coin Monday and bringing it closer to a fresh all-time high. Its intraday record of $68,982.20 came in November 2021. Bitcoin's advance follows the launch of U.S. exchange-traded funds that track the cryptocurrency. Cramer said the ETF-related demand for bitcoin seems to be coming from younger people.