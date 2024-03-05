Cramer's Lightning Round: 'You should own' BlackRock

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon VICI Properties' year-to-date stock performance.

VICI Properties : "...I'm not sure I like it because I just think it's a little too dicey...Let's have them back on, maybe we can figure out what the heck is going on, because I do think the management there is excellent."

Generac : "As long as interest rates are going to go low, or lower, that's fine with me, because the grid's awful...I think it's fine here."

Cabaletta Bio : "That's T-cell immunity, I have always felt that that is an incredible, hopeful product, so that with speculation money, I'm fine with it. I typically do not like a lot of biotechs, but that is a particular kind of therapy that I believe in, so I'm ok with it."

Regions Financial : "Just hold on to it. It's not my favorite bank, but I think it's fine."

Marathon Digital : "Just go buy the bitcoin ETF, that's what you want to do. Don't fool around, own the pure."

Portillo's : "I've lost faith in this management, they should be delivering better...That company is an overvalued company, and I just don't get how they could make it so they don't have better earnings. I mean it, they need better earnings."

Powell Industries : "It's not done. Powell is just a really good company."

BlackRock : "It's going higher. I think BlackRock is the distinguishing event, it is the great financial repository for our nation, and you should own it."