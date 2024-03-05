Nigeria battles to halt spiraling currency crisis and rising food insecurity

IBADAN, Nigeria - Feb. 19, 2024: Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the hike in price and hard living conditions in Ibadan on February 19, 2024. Samuel Alabi | Afp | Getty Images

Nigeria is battling to contain a historic currency crisis and soaring inflation, with the International Monetary Fund on Monday warning that almost one in 10 people are facing food insecurity. Inflation hit an annual 29.9% in January, driven by soaring food prices that have triggered a cost-of-living crisis in Africa's largest economy. The naira currency, meanwhile, plunged to an all-time low of around 1,600 against the U.S. dollar in late February. President Bola Tinubu's government came to power in May 2023, inheriting a highly precarious economic situation, characterized by anemic growth, rising inflation, low revenue collection and import-export imbalances that had accumulated over many years. His administration promptly launched a raft of economic reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and the relaxation of currency controls. Though welcomed by foreign investors, the short-term impact has been an uncorking of the various macroeconomic issues that had been artificially contained by the interventionist policies.

IMF staff completed a mission to Nigeria in February and noted on Monday that although economic growth reached 2.8% in 2023, this falls slightly short of the level needed to support the country's rapid population growth. "Improved oil production and an expected better harvest in the second half of the year are positive for 2024 GDP growth, which is projected to reach 3.2 percent, although high inflation, naira weakness, and policy tightening will provide headwinds," the Washington, D.C.-based organization said in its report on the country. "With about 8 percent of Nigerians deemed food insecure, addressing rising food insecurity is the immediate policy priority." However, the IMF welcomed Nigeria's approval of an "effective and well-targeted social protection system" along with the government's release of grains, seeds and fertilizers and introduction of dry-season farming. IMF commends government, central bank efforts Mission staff noted recent improvements in government revenue collection and oil production as "encouraging," along with the Central Bank of Nigeria's recent decision to hike interest rates by 400 basis points to 22.75%, in a bid to contain inflation and ease pressure on the naira. This has triggered a slight strengthening of the currency in recent days. "The interest rate announcement received a cautious welcome from investors, with the naira gaining some ground against the dollar in the official and parallel markets," said David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics. "Much of positive reaction was thanks to the scale of the hike, which took the consensus (but not ourselves) by surprise. Also helpful was the recommitment to an inflation targeting framework." However, he suggested that there was some cause for concern in the accompanying speech from CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, who seemed worried by government policy.

