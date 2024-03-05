Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, CrowdStrike, Box and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell . Ross Stores — Shares edged 1% higher after the discount store chain's fourth-quarter results exceeded analysts' expectations. Ross earned $1.82 per share on $6.02 billion of revenue, higher than the $1.65 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion that analysts had expected, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. CrowdStrike — The cybersecurity stock soared 19% after fourth-quarter earnings topped estimates. CrowdStrike's earnings of 95 cents per share exceeded the 82 cents analysts polled by LSEG had predicted. The firm's $845 million in revenue was also higher than the estimated $839 million. Nordstrom — Despite beating fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, shares slid nearly 10% after the department store chain provided disappointing full-year 2024 guidance. Nordstrom expects full-year, same-store sales to range between a 1% decline and 2% advance compared to fiscal 2023. HashiCorp — Shares of the software company added 1% after fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped estimates. First-quarter revenue guidance was slightly above expectations. Box — The cloud storage stock jumped 8% after posting fourth-quarter revenue that matched analysts' expectations, according to LSEG. Box also announced a new large language models integration with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.