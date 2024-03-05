Tesla's Berlin plant halts production after suspected arson attack at nearby substation

Tesla' logo is seen on the Tesla factory building in Berlin, Germany on February 22, 2024. In the southeastern outskirts of Berlin, within the Grunheide district, local residents are expressing opposition to the expansion plans of the first automobile factory of US electric car manufacturer, Tesla in Europe.

A Tesla plant outside of Berlin was reportedly forced to halt production Tuesday after an electricity substation was set alight in a suspected arson attack.

The Gruenheide factory, located southeast of the German capital, was left without power, as were parts of wider city, Reuters cited German newspaper Berliner Zeitung as saying. The newspaper added that bomb disposal units had been dispatched to the site.

Brandenburg police told CNBC that the incident initially looked like arson and added that it is currently investigating who is responsible. Tesla was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Police received a call alerting them to the burning electricity pylon in the Gosen-Neu Zittau area early Tuesday, Reuters reported.

It comes as Tesla's expansion plans for its Gruenheide plant have come up against fierce opposition.

The U.S. carmaker aims to double its capacity to 100 gigawatt hours of battery production and 1 million cars per year. However, last month locals voted down plans to raze nearby trees to make way for the enlarged plant.