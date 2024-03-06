Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lighting Round: New Fortress Energy is a buy

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Palantir's year-to-date stock performance.

Palantir: "I think it goes higher."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
UiPath's year-to-date stock performance.

UiPath: "I can't back companies that are not in clover."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Schlumberger's year-to-date stock performance.

Schlumberger: "...They are good. I like them right now a little bit more than HAL just because I like the international, but I'm not going to pull the trigger. Why? Because I don't want a lot of oil and gas."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Unity Software's year-to-date stock performance.

Unity Software: "I want Jim Whitehurst to come on the show, old friend of the show for 15 years. If he comes on the show and tells us a great story, then, you know what, you and I are going to say time to pull the trigger, Unity. But not until then."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
New Fortress Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

New Fortress Energy: I want you to buy it [buy, buy, buy!]."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com