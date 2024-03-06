Cramer's Lighting Round: New Fortress Energy is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Palantir's year-to-date stock performance.

Palantir : "I think it goes higher."

UiPath : "I can't back companies that are not in clover."

Schlumberger : "...They are good. I like them right now a little bit more than HAL just because I like the international, but I'm not going to pull the trigger. Why? Because I don't want a lot of oil and gas."

Unity Software : "I want Jim Whitehurst to come on the show, old friend of the show for 15 years. If he comes on the show and tells us a great story, then, you know what, you and I are going to say time to pull the trigger, Unity. But not until then."

New Fortress Energy : I want you to buy it [buy, buy, buy!]."