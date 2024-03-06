Egypt hikes interest rates by 600 basis points, pound crumbles to record low

Egypt's pound hit a record low against the dollar on Wednesday after its central bank hiked interest rates by 600 points and devalued the currency.

The steps were meant to facilitate an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which is expected to confirm the extension of its current $3 billion financial support package for Egypt.

The Egyptian pound was trading at roughly 50 to the dollar following the announcement, from 30.85 previously, according to LSEG data. The country's key interest rate now stands at 27.25%, the central bank said Wednesday.

The development "shows that policymakers are committed to the turn back toward economic orthodoxy. This is likely to pave the way for an IMF deal within hours," James Swanston, a Middle East and North Africa economist at London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

"This appears to be a positive step for Egypt on the path out of its current crisis," he wrote.

This is a breaking news story, and it is being updated.