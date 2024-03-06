Ship damaged offshore Yemen, days after a Houthi-struck vessel sank in the Red Sea

A merchant vessel was hit and took damage offshore of Yemen, the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations said Wednesday, days after a ship struck by Iran-backed Houthis sank in the Red Sea.

The UKMTO said that the incident took place 54 nautical miles southwest of Aden, adding that the merchant vessel "suffered damage" and was being assisted by international coalition forces active regionally.

Earlier, the UKMTO reported that the merchant vessel was hailed for 30 minutes by an entity declaring itself to be the "Yemeni Navy," before the ship was instructed to alter course. Vessels in the vicinity reported "a large bang, and a plume of smoke sighted," according to the UKMTO.

In a note, global maritime risk expert Ambrey Analytics described the unnamed vessel as a Barbados-flagged, U.S.-owned bulk carrier, adding "reports confirmed the bulker had been struck and sustained damage" and "operations were underway with parts of the crew already in lifeboats."

CNBC could not independently confirm the incident or the flag and ownership of the impaired vessel.

The latest attack comes after the Saturday sinking of the Belize-flagged general cargo Rubymar, which was abandoned at sea by its crew after being damaged by Houthi forces mid-February. The U.S. Central Command reported the submersion.