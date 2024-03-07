Analysis

Amazon's rightsized and regionalized fulfillment strategy set to deliver more profits and more stock gains ahead

Amazon will continue to reap benefits from its post-Covid overhaul of its fulfillment network in 2024 and beyond. It's a key pillar in the Investing Club's belief that the stock has even more upside ahead.