Christian Horner: Red Bull suspend complainant after investigation into Formula 1 team principal

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner in the team principals press conference during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 22, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Christian Horner's complainant has been suspended following Red Bull's investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against the Formula 1 team principal, the PA news agency has reported.

Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of the F1 team, last week dismissed the allegations made against Horner by a female colleague after conducting an investigation led by a specialist barrister.

Horner has denied the allegations throughout the process.

The complainant retains the right to appeal the decision of the investigation.

Sky Sports News understands the complainant, an employee of the Milton Keynes team, has been suspended on full pay.