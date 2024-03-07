India’s booming tech sector suffers a big blow as Byju’s and Paytm plunge into crisis

Workers inspect smart phone components at the visual inspection area of the surface mount technology workshop inside the Realme factory in Greater Noida, India: Anindito Mukerjee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

India's booming tech sector has suffered a major blow as startup darlings Byju's and Paytm plunge into crisis amid regulatory scrutiny and alleged mismanagement.

"There's been a bit of a reality check for the last couple of years in terms of how to keep corporate governance practices up at a level which is sustainable and at a world class level," said Karan Mohla, general partner at venture capital firm B Capital Group.

Paytm, once a fintech star in India, has been mired in controversy since March 2022, after the Reserve Bank of India ordered the fintech giant's banking unit to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

A subsequent audit "revealed persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank," the central bank said on Jan. 31.

Starting from March this year, Paytm was not allowed to continue accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or its digital wallet.

Yet to be profitable, Paytm is also reportedly being probed by the federal anti-fraud agency on possible violations of foreign exchange laws.

On Feb. 26, One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, said in an exchange filing that founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma had resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank.

During the pandemic, Paytm capitalized on the digital payments boom in India, reporting a 3.5 times growth in transactions. Investors like SoftBank, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial bet big on Paytm, but its stock price has slumped more than 70% since its IPO in November 2021.

SoftBank and Ant Group are now reportedly cutting their stakes in the payments company, according to local media.