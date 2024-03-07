Jim Cramer praises Kroger earnings, questions whether legal fight to buy Albertsons is worth it

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. American Eagle Outfitters : Shares rallied 6% after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly results and outlined a three-year profitable growth strategy. "They've gotten it together," Jim Cramer said. "They've made the comeback that we hoped they'd have, but it was just a couple years delayed." Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club, used to own American Eagle. The Club currently owns clothing retailer TJX Companies . Kroger : Shares jumped 8% after the grocery chain reported a strong-than-anticipated fourth-quarter earnings. "Do you really need to be stuck fighting the FTC forever with Albertsons?" Cramer said. "Look at this quarter." U.S. antitrust regulator Federal Trade Commission recently sued to block Kroger's acquisition of rival supermarket chain Albertsons . The Investing Club has a stake in Costco . Rivian Automotive : Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of the electric vehicle maker with a buy rating and $16-per-share price target. "Rivian has got a gigantic plant in Georgia that they must have the money to build," Cramer said. The Club's lone auto stock is Ford Motor . Sherwin-Williams : UBS upgraded the paint maker's stock to a buy rating, helping push shares up more than 2%. The firm said it believes the U.S. residential market is turning positive. Cramer added that "loved" Sherwin-Williams recent dividend increase, too. Micron Technology : Shares jumped more than 2% after Stifel upgraded the memory chipmaker's stock to buy from hold. Analysts see the supply of DRAM tightening, which in turn should help Micron's margins recovery. "Inventory has dropped," Cramer said. "You can't wait until inventory is bare" before deeming it a good time to start buying a historically cyclical stock like Micron, he explained.