Kari Lake woos D.C. lobbyists at fundraiser, private meetings as Arizona Senate race heats up

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announces her bid for the seat of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) at JetSet Magazine on October 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake has been quietly meeting with lobbyists and raising money in Washington in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. Lake has built her political brand around her willingness to buck the D.C. establishment wing of the GOP.

On Tuesday, Lake met with about a dozen lobbyists in the nation's capital, and the following day she attended a campaign fundraiser that was heavy with D.C. hired guns.

Lake also met separately with a top GOP lobbyist recently to strategize how to get her in front of even more industry players, according to sources familiar with the meeting. Like others in this story, they were granted anonymity to describe private events.

The Arizona Senate race is poised to be one of the most competitive and high profile contests in the nation this fall. President Joe Biden won the state by a mere 10,000 votes in 2020, less than half a percent.

Arizona's late primary date -- July 30 -- means the Senate race will also likely be one of the most expensive in the country, as large fields of candidates on both sides spend the next five months raising money to duke it out for the nomination.

Lake's whirlwind D.C. schedule marks a significant departure from her message to voters in January. "I don't give a damn what the lobbyists think," Lake wrote in a tweet on X.

"I don't care how much they vilify me in the media. I don't want a seat at the table with the political elites. I care about kitchen table issues," she wrote.

Now, it appears a candidate who built her career around the idea of being an anti-establishment culture warrior is evolving into one who is ready to partner with the forces that wield real power on Capitol Hill.

In the hours before her Wednesday fundraiser, Lake met with the most powerful Republican in the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. As recently as August of last year, Lake tore into McConnell, questioning his health and his ability to lead the party.

Guests at the Wednesday fundraiser included a lobbyist for tech giant Microsoft and another who works for the American Bankers Association, according to a source who was at the event. Other guests included over a dozen senators, according to an invitation obtained by CNBC.

The evening was a success, raising $330,000 for the Kari Lake Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that benefits her campaign, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and a third Lake leadership PAC called Keep America Red Indefinitely, or KARI.