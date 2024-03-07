Novo Nordisk shares jump 5% on promising weight loss trial results; Eli Lilly dips

Novo Nordisk shares climbed 5% on Thursday morning, according to LSEG data, hitting a fresh record highs after the Danish pharmaceutical giant reported positive early trial data for a new experimental weight loss drug.

The company told an investor meeting that the Phase I trial of its highly-anticipated obesity drug amycretin showed a 13.1% weight loss in participants after 12 weeks, according to Reuters. This reading eclipses the 6% loss recorded after a 12-week trial for the company's wildly popular obesity drug Wegovy.

A Phase II trial will begin in the second half of this year, with results expected in early 2026, the company said.

Shares of Novo Nordisk, Europe's largest company by market cap, have gained more than 27% since the turn of the year as the pharmaceuticals giant continues to reap the benefits of rampant demand for its flagship Wegovy and Ozempic anti-obesity drugs.