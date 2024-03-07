Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Broadcom, Costco, MongoDB and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Broadcom — Shares dipped 3% after the semiconductor company posted full-year revenue guidance that was in line with analysts' expectations, per LSEG. For the fiscal first quarter, Broadcom reported adjusted earnings of $10.99 per share, while analysts while analysts polled by LSEG had expected $10.29 per share. Revenue came out at $11.96 billion, higher than analysts' forecast of $11.72 billion, per LSEG. Marvell Technology — Shares dropped 8% after Marvell, which supplies data infrastructure semiconductor products, posted light first-quarter revenue guidance of $1.15 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG expected $1.37 billion. Marvell also reported softer-than-expected guidance for adjusted earnings the first quarter. Gap — The apparel retailer's stock price jumped 7% after earnings blew past analysts' expectations for the latest quarter. Gap posted earnings per share of 49 cents on $4.3 billion in revenue, while analysts had called for earnings of 23 cents per share on $4.22 billion in revenue, according to LSEG. The company's Old Navy brand returned to growth for the first time in more than a year, lending to Gap's overall gross margin growth. Costco Wholesale — Shares dipped 4% after the retailer slightly missed revenue expectations in the fiscal second quarter. Costco posted $58.44 billion in revenue, while analysts had expected $59.16 billion, according to LSEG. MongoDB — Shares slid 12% after the database software maker gave disappointing first-quarter and full-year guidance. The company beat fourth-quarter expectations, however, posting adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share while analysts had called for 47 cents per share, according to LSEG. Revenue for the quarterly period came out at $458 million, above expectations of $433 million. DocuSign — Shares of DocuSign, which offers electronic signature products, soared 12% after the company beat expectations and gave positive first-quarter guidance. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $712 million for the period, Analysts expected earnings of 64 cents per share on $699 million in revenue, per LSEG. Samsara — The Internet of Things company saw shares pop 15%. Samsara posted revenue of $276 million in the fourth quarter, while analysts polled by LSEG expected $258 million. - CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting.