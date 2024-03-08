China is making it much easier for foreigners to use mobile pay

Scanning QR codes with a mobile pay app has become the most common way to pay in mainland China.

BEIJING — Foreign visitors to China can now spend up to $2,000 a year using the mobile app Alipay without having to register their ID, the app operator said Friday.

That's four times more than the previous limit of $500, a move that will impact international tourists the most. The number of foreign travelers to China had declined after the country temporarily imposed strict border controls during the pandemic.

The increased transaction limit reflects Beijing's push this year to make it easier for foreign travelers to pay for daily purchases in a country in which mobile payment has become ubiquitous.

However, stringent real-name verification policies have often made it difficult for foreign visitors to China to use mobile pay.

Alipay, operated by Alibaba -affiliate Ant Group, is one of two major mobile payment apps in China. Tencent -owned WeChat Pay operates the other commonly used app.

Tencent did not confirm an exact figure for ID-free transactions using WeChat Pay, but noted foreigners could complete some payments without registering their ID.

Ant also announced Friday that international travelers who register their ID with Alipay can use the app for single transactions as large as $5,000, up from $1,000 previously.