Jim Cramer says Gap stock is 'kind of attractive,' but Marvell 'too soon to buy' on dip

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Marvell : The chipmaker reported an inline quarter but offered weak guidance. The stock was down nearly 7%. "Almost everything else has not troughed," Jim Cramer said Friday. Marvell used to be a stock in the Club portfolio. It's now in the Club's Bullpen stock watchlist of possible buys. Cramer said, however, it's "too soon to buy" Marvell on the dip. MongoDB : The developer data platform issued a weaker-than-expected forecast and shares fell more than 4%. "They are just very conservative," Cramer said. "This company will be back." Gap : The retailer behind the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands delivered a strong quarter. Good things are happening here, Cramer said, adding "we ought to think about the Bullpen" for Gap. The stock was up nearly 4% on Friday but still down year to date. "This is kind of attractive to me," Cramer declared. DocuSign : The stock rallied more than 5% after a strong quarter – a big billings beat driven by renewals. "They're having a lot of do-it-yourself doing well," Cramer said. "The tie-in with Microsoft has been strong."