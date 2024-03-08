Cramer's Lightning Round: GE HealthCare can go higher

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon GE HealthCare's year-to-date stock performance.

GE HealthCare : "You want a stock that goes higher? That's GE Healthcare."

BWX Technologies : "I like nuke, but the way I want to play it is Vernova, which is going to be spun off by GE in April..."

Qualcomm : "Qualcomm is a quandary to me because I don't think they have the horse power to merit that stock being this high, but I understand people want to own it. It's not for me."

Ares Capital : "Here's the problem with this company: I have no idea what they really own, and when I don't know what they really own, I can't get behind it, because I could be surprised. It's had a good run though."

Coherent : "Red-hot laser stock that actually has mojo, and I'm not going to tell you to not buy it. I am going to tell you, please wait for a little pullback."

Pure Storage : "It took a long time to turn around, but it is a winner."

Manhattan Associates : "It is a very, very good company...It's a winner."

