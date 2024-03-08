Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: GE HealthCare can go higher

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
GE HealthCare's year-to-date stock performance.

GE HealthCare: "You want a stock that goes higher? That's GE Healthcare."

BWX Technologies' year-to-date stock performance.

BWX Technologies: "I like nuke, but the way I want to play it is Vernova, which is going to be spun off by GE in April..."

Qualcomm's year-to-date stock performance.

Qualcomm: "Qualcomm is a quandary to me because I don't think they have the horse power to merit that stock being this high, but I understand people want to own it. It's not for me."

Ares Capital's year-to-date stock performance.

Ares Capital: "Here's the problem with this company: I have no idea what they really own, and when I don't know what they really own, I can't get behind it, because I could be surprised. It's had a good run though."

Coherent's year-to-date stock performance.

Coherent: "Red-hot laser stock that actually has mojo, and I'm not going to tell you to not buy it. I am going to tell you, please wait for a little pullback."

Pure Storage's year-to-date stock performance.

Pure Storage: "It took a long time to turn around, but it is a winner."

Manhattan Associates' year-to-date stock performance.

Manhattan Associates: "It is a very, very good company...It's a winner."

