Trump posts $91.6 million bond as he appeals E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference after attending the E. Jean Carroll second civil trial, who accused him of raping her decades ago, New York City, U.S., January 17, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday appealed a civil defamation verdict in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll, and posted a $91.6 million bond as he asked to avoid having to pay damages he owes her as he pursues that appeal.

The appeal came days before Trump faced a deadline to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll for defaming her when he first denied her allegation that he had raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

The $91.6 million bond he posted is meant to secure that damage award in the event his appeal fails. Trump would get the money from the bond back if he wins his appeal.

Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday denied a request by Trump to delay paying Carroll.