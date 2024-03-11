Portugal’s election shows a surge in support for the far right, reflecting a broader European trend

Democratic Alliance (AD) leader Luis Montenegro celebrates his victory as he addresses supporters at the party's election night headquarters, in Lisbon on March 10, 2024.

Portugal's far-right Chega party on Sunday received a surge in support in the country's snap general election, reflecting a broader shift to the radical right across Europe.

Portugal's center-right Democratic Alliance claimed victory in the vote, winning 79 seats in the country's 230-seat National Assembly — well short of a parliamentary majority. The incumbent center-left Socialist Party followed closely behind with 77 seats.

The result — which saw the parliamentary representation of the Chega party quadruple to at least 48 lawmakers — gives the political right a combined majority.

The outcome means Chega could play an influential role in the formation of a new administration.

Luis Montenegro, head of the Social Democratic Party which leads the Democratic Alliance, has previously ruled out the possibility of governing with Chega, and he reiterated this stance in the early hours of Monday.

Earlier, the left-leaning Socialist Party leader Pedro Nuno Santos conceded defeat, saying the party, which has been in power since 2015, would not support the Democratic Alliance's platform.