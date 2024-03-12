U.S. curbs on China to rise as 'decoupling is really in full force,' expert warns, amid possible TikTok ban

USA and China trade relations, cooperation strategy. US America and China flags on chess king on a chessboard. Prasit Photo | Moment | Getty Images

The U.S. is likely to impose more curbs to check competition from China as "the decoupling is really in full force," said Steven Okun, founder and CEO of consultancy APAC Advisors. "The question is to what extent and how broad will it be," Okun told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday. Last week, lawmakers voted 50-0 to advance a bill requiring China's ByteDance to divest TikTok or risk the U.S. banning the popular video app. House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters the TikTok divesture bill will be on the floor on Wednesday. "So long as it is owned by ByteDance and thus required to collaborate with the Chinese Communist Party, TikTok poses critical threats to our national security," according to a press statement by the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. The Committee wants a "reset," with China Okun said.

"You prevent China from accessing the U.S. market, in particular, where the party can have some type of control, and then you build at home, as opposed to relying on China. So this is just part and parcel from a broader strategy," he added. The U.S. has been ramping up pressure on Chinese companies in recent years, especially in the semiconductor, EV and biotech sectors. "This is going to apply to EVs. It is going to apply, I think, to broader renewable sector. It is going to apply certainly into biotech – I think this is the sector you want to watch next." The U.S. Senate voted earlier this month to approve a bill that could restrict business with Chinese biotech firms, such as WuXi AppTec and BGI, on national security concerns.