Inside the organized crime rings plaguing retailers including Ulta, T.J. Maxx and Walgreens

In a tony suburban enclave in the San Diego foothills, police say, an organized retail crime "queenpin" had built an empire. Tucked behind the stone walls of her 4,500-square-foot Spanish-style mansion, Michelle Mack had stockpiled a small fortune in cosmetics that had been stolen from Ulta and Sephora stores across the country, authorities said. Police don't suspect that Mack, 53, took the items herself. Instead, they say, she pulled the strings from the shadows, employing a network of around a dozen women who stole the items for her so she could resell them on Amazon .

Michelle Mack's home in Bonsall, California, Dec. 6, 2023. CNBC

With their airfare, car rentals and other travel expenses paid by Mack, the suspects committed hundreds of thefts up and down the California coast and into Washington, Utah, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Ohio, investigators said. Mack selected which stores to target and what merchandise to take and the women were sent to clear out entire shelves of merchandise before making off with the stolen goods stuffed into Louis Vuitton bags, investigators said. Investigators began referring to the theft group as the "California Girls" and considered Mack the crew's ringleader. She made millions reselling the stolen items on Amazon to unwitting customers at a fraction of their typical retail price, investigators said, before she was arrested in early December.

Michelle Mack is taken into custody, Dec. 6, 2023. CNBC

Law enforcement officials say Mack's alleged theft ring is just one of the many that are plaguing U.S. retailers and costing them billions in losses annually. Their rise has led many companies to lock up merchandise, hire security guards and lobby lawmakers for stricter regulations. These organized theft groups don't typically carry out the splashy "smash and grab" robberies seen in viral videos. Instead, they pilfer goods quickly, quietly and efficiently. They often function within elaborate, organized structures that in some ways mimic the corporations they're stealing from, police said. CNBC has spent about eight months embedding with various law enforcement agencies and investigating theft groups to understand what organized retail crime looks like from the ground. In some cases, CNBC witnessed low-level shoplifting incidents involving people who appeared to be homeless or mentally ill. In other instances, CNBC saw takedowns of alleged organized theft groups that police said were reselling stolen merchandise at flea markets. Mack's group, from her alleged network of professional thieves to her lucrative Amazon marketplace, was by far the most sophisticated one CNBC tracked alongside police.

California Highway Patrol officers arrest a retail crime suspect. CNBC

But federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Homeland Security's law enforcement branch, said some crime groups are even more elaborate — and theft is just one facet of their enterprises. "We're talking about operations that have fleets of trucks, 18-wheelers that have palletized loads of stolen goods, that have cleaning crews that actually clean the goods to make them look brand new," said Adam Parks, an assistant special agent in charge at HSI, which is the main federal agency investigating retail crime. "Just like any business, they've invested their capital into business assets like shrink wrap machines, forklifts," Parks, who works out of HSI's Baton Rouge, Louisiana, office, told CNBC in an interview. "That is what organized theft looks like, and it actually is indistinguishable from other e-commerce distribution centers." These theft groups in their myriad forms have become a thorn in the side of retailers big and small, prompting retailers to cite crime as the reason for lower profits, the inability to hire and retain staff, and the degradation of the in-store experience. They have also united politically divided Americans in their disdain for seeing everyday products locked up behind glass cases and witnessing brazen theft gone unchecked in stores.

Suspected stolen cosmetics found inside Michelle Mack's home. CNBC

HSI initiated 59 cases against organized theft groups in fiscal 2021, resulting in 55 indictments and 61 arrests, the agency said. By the end of fiscal 2023, cases had more than tripled, to 199. Indictments spiked more than fivefold to 284, while arrests soared to 386, more than six times the number in 2021. California Highway Patrol, which runs one of the most active retail crime task forces in the country, reports it made 170% more arrests for organized theft offenses in 2023 than it did in 2022. It's not clear whether organized theft offenses increased in that time or officials ramped up enforcement as the issue got more public attention and the retail industry's lobbying engine pressed them to make it a priority. CNBC embedded with teams from HSI and California Highway Patrol to witness four organized retail crime operations for this investigation. The probe is also based on more than a dozen interviews with law enforcement officers, retail leaders and customers, along with records, including court filings, company reports and property records.

New Orleans

On a sweltering Monday morning in July, about a dozen agents from HSI New Orleans gathered behind the U.S. Custom House, preparing for Operation French Quarter. The officers were instructed to pose as shoppers inside three Walgreens stores and one CVS store in the area seeing high rates of theft, sometimes as many as 20 to 30 incidents per day, agents said. As federal law enforcement agents who typically investigate terrorism, sex trafficking and gang leaders such as Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the officers weren't there to arrest people for petty theft. They had a clear directive: Find out who's stealing and follow them out of the store to determine who else they may be working with. "Obviously, the name of the game, guys and girls, is trying to get the bigger and better fish," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Scott Robles, who led the operation, told the assembled officers. "We're trying to identify the people who are in charge of this organized crime."

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Scott Robles of Homeland Security Investigations addresses a team of undercover agents in New Orleans, July 17, 2023. CNBC

At the bottom of organized retail crime rings are boosters — the people who go into stores and take the items. Robles was hoping the serial thieves targeting the drugstores could lead them to a larger operation. "It can be anybody. It could be the mom with five kids just looking for extra money. It can be somebody that's part of a team. ... They may be getting paid with food, they may be getting paid with beer or drugs," Robles said. "Some people get paid cash or they're trying to work off a debt." Throughout the hourslong operation, agents identified at least one case that they say plainly showed organized theft. Surveillance footage of the incident shows a man enter one of the Walgreens stores, head to the cosmetics aisle, remove a plastic shopping bag from his pants and calmly load it up with 17 jars of nail polish, valued at around $200. He then walked about a half mile away to the New Orleans Public Library's main branch, where he sold the nail polish to a security guard, police said. Federal agents briefly questioned the security guard, and the incident remains under investigation. Beyond that instance, the vast majority of the thefts agents witnessed during the operation were low-level and petty, involving people who appeared to be homeless, mentally ill or transient. One man stole paper towels and then walked into a homeless shelter. A group took a case of beer and later went to a park to drink it. A woman stole a case of water, set up a stand to resell it and then defecated on the sidewalk. Operation French Quarter showed how the lowest level of a retail crime operation can function, and how even small thefts can involve coordination among bad actors. Still, the incidents underscore the challenges investigators face when trying to build cases; they also demonstrate just how petty many thefts are, especially in urban areas with high rates of homelessness and addiction. A Walgreens spokesperson told CNBC that the chain is "focused on the safety of our patients, customers and team members" and is taking steps to "safely deter theft" and "deliver the best patient and customer experience." "We are working closely with law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders to draw greater attention to and improve our response to retail crime," the spokesperson said.

San Jose

Crates filled with unopened jugs of Gain, Tide and Downy detergent. Boxes stuffed with Gillette razors, Olay moisturizer and Allegra allergy pills. A pile of sparkly silver boots in sizes 8, 9 and 10 with the T.J. Maxx tags still on. This is just some of the merchandise that California Highway Patrol found inside a home and storage container belonging to suspected members of an organized retail crime ring during a raid in November.

A bin filled with sparkly silver boots that police suspect an alleged San Jose, California, crime ring stole from T.J. Maxx. Gabrielle Fonrouge

In all, investigators uncovered nearly 20,000 items valued at more than $550,000 across five locations connected with the group, according to CHP. Police suspect the majority of the items were stolen from T.J. Maxx stores and a variety of drugstores and grocery stores in and around the Bay Area. CHP's probe began in September, when investigators from TJX Companies , the owner of T.J. Maxx, reached out to the agency's organized retail crime task force with information about a crime ring that it said was buying and reselling stolen goods — a "fencing" operation. When boosters need to cash in on the items they take, they turn to fencers, who buy the products for pennies on the dollar and resell them at a margin Wall Street could only dream of, retail crime investigators have said. Experts said retailers can have a hard time persuading law enforcement to investigate theft at stores because it is often considered a property crime, which police tend to see as less urgent than homicides, shootings and narcotics crimes. To show law enforcement the scope of the problem, TJX investigators began conducting surveillance on the alleged crime ring. CHP agreed to take the case. Sgt. Manny Nevarez, who oversees all organized retail crime investigations in the Bay Area for CHP, told CNBC the group had hit stores in multiple counties in an effort to evade detection. "They are not catching on that some of the retailers have their own loss prevention personnel and typically, if you target one store in San Jose, then the word gets out and then the next store is notified," said Nevarez.

Sgt. Manny Nevarez oversees organized retail crime investigations in the Bay Area for California Highway Patrol. CNBC

Police learned that alleged members of the group were reselling the suspected stolen merchandise out of their homes and at the local Capitol Flea Market — a sprawling swap meet on the outskirts of San Jose. Officers also witnessed members of the crew receiving suspected stolen merchandise, transferring those goods to others in their network and exchanging money. At the end of November, dozens of CHP investigators working with TJX descended on the five locations connected with the alleged fencing ring and carried out search warrants in a raid cops dubbed "Operation Kingsfall." The locations included numerous homes along with a storage unit. "Nosotros somos policia," the officers shouted in Spanish outside one of the homes. "Police, search warrant. Open the door with your hands up," they continued, switching between English and Spanish before using a battering ram to knock down the door.

Officers from California Highway Patrol approach a home suspected to be connected with an organized retail crime ring in San Jose, California, Nov. 28, 2023. CNBC

The location, an innocuous single-family home with Christmas decorations out front, looked like any other on the block. But on the sidewalk and grass near the property line sat dozens of discarded clothing tags, anti-theft devices, hangers and other retail store detritus. Inside the home, CHP officers and TJX personnel found mountains of goods they suspect were stolen to resell, including bags of apparel with the tags still affixed, boxes of Huggies diapers, liquor and power tools. By the time authorities completed the raids, they had enough suspected stolen merchandise to fill three 20-foot-long U-Haul trucks. A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County District Attorney said it is charging nine defendants in connection with the alleged crime ring.

Investigators examine suspected stolen merchandise connected with an alleged organized retail crime ring in San Jose, California. CNBC

The law enforcement operation witnessed by CNBC showed the breadth of some of the fencing rings in the U.S. and how flea markets can play a role in the sale of stolen goods. Capitol Flea Market didn't respond to a request for comment. "There's certain crimes that come up where the public reaches a point where they're like, 'We have had enough of this,' right?" Lt. Michael Ball, who helped oversee the operation, told CNBC. "And this is one of those that's reached that level where people are saying widely and shouting it all the way up to our governor's office that they have had enough of this." In a statement, a TJX spokesperson said the company is "thankful" for CHP's efforts and is taking organized retail crime "very seriously." The spokesperson said TJX is "laser-focused on ways to mitigate theft in our stores." The company told CNBC it will not resell the recovered merchandise. If TJX considers the items to be in suitable condition, it will donate them to charities in the area where they were found, the company said. If it deems the products unsuitable, it will work to dispose of them "responsibly," it said.

San Diego

When Donna Washburn started shopping for a Christmas gift for her daughter in December, she wanted to "splurge" and buy her a bottle of Nars foundation. But she couldn't find it in stock at a store close to home. So, like many consumers, she Googled the product. She saw it was available on Amazon and cost around $38 before tax, nearly 30% cheaper than its typical retail price of $52. "I said, you know, 'It's Amazon, it'll come fast.' It was the beginning of December. So I really didn't want to wait too much longer for Christmas," Washburn told CNBC in an interview, adding she was told it would arrive by Dec. 11.

Donna Washburn bought a beauty product from Michelle Mack's Amazon store that police suspect had been stolen. CNBC

Unknown to Washburn, police say, that bottle of foundation had likely been stolen by the crew of boosters allegedly employed by Mack — the suspected retail crime mastermind accused of running an illicit business from her San Diego mansion. The Christmas gift ultimately never arrived, because Mack was arrested before she could ship the package, which was one of many found in Mack's residence by investigators. "I pay attention, but not that much, you know?" said Washburn, a 63-year-old clinical education associate in St. Augustine, Florida. "I'm shopping from Amazon. Hopefully you can trust it. So now that we know better ... we'll think twice." Washburn had bought the foundation from an Amazon storefront dubbed Online Makeup Store, which Mack had opened in 2012. CNBC viewed it before it was taken down in late 2023.

Suspected stolen cosmetics found inside Michelle Mack's home. CNBC

On its face, Mack's storefront looked no different from the millions of others on Amazon's marketplace. It had 4.5 stars on more than 100 reviews, and featured cosmetics from popular brands such as Mac, Tarte and Charlotte Tilbury that shoppers can find in neighborhood beauty stores. There was just one red flag: the prices. Many of the products for sale at Mack's store were listed at a fraction of the typical retail price, including a $25 bottle of Estee Lauder foundation that typically retails for $52 and Too Faced mascara that typically goes for $29 and was being sold for $17. The store brought in millions. Since 2012, Mack sold nearly $8 million in cosmetics through the storefront before it was shut down, and she brought in $1.89 million in 2022 alone, Amazon sales records provided to investigators show. Mack could offer such low prices, police suspect, because her crew of boosters had stolen the products in hundreds of incidents over more than a decade. Some of the thefts brought in around $2,000 in merchandise while others netted as much as $50,000 worth of merchandise, prosecutors said. Mack's business was humming along ahead of the holiday shopping season until the carefully crafted empire police say she built crumbled. On a cool December morning just before dawn, a convoy of CHP and HSI agents, armed with a search warrant, raided her sprawling mansion. Mack, dressed in a baby pink pajama set and a pair of fuzzy mule slippers, was handcuffed and put into a police car as her teenage daughters stood in the driveway, watching. Inside her garage, investigators found what they described as a "mini-store" — shelves and shelves of beauty products, sunglasses and designer bags organized in neat bins and categorized by product. They also found hundreds of postmarked yellow envelopes destined for unwitting customers, including Washburn, with "Online Makeup Store" marked as the return address. Police recovered nearly 10,000 items worth a total of more than $387,000, CHP said.