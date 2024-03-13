Markets don't seem to care about the presidential election, but that could change soon

Fresh off nomination-clinching wins in their respective primaries, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to square off in what is likely to be a bruising, no-holds-barred race to the finish in November. Funny, but Wall Street doesn't seem to care. Not yet, anyway. The campaign, despite its potential for contentiousness between two polarizing candidates, has drawn little notice from the investment community. Major stock market averages have posted solid gains this year , as the focus has been more on what the Federal Reserve is up to than who will occupy the White House in 2025. Such indifference likely comes down to a few key factors: An economy that appears pretty stable , the prospects for continuing policy accommodation no matter who wins — and the reality that with political divisions so acute in the U.S., neither president will be free to enact an aggressive agenda that radically changes the current state of play. Both Trump and Biden sewed up their respective Democratic and Republican nominations with primary victories Tuesday . "Gridlock is good," said Doug Roberts, founder and chief investment strategist at Channel Capital Research. "Either way, the margins [of congressional control] are going to be so slim that they're not going to be able to get much done, no matter what they're promising." A history of gains That likelihood of gridlock has fed the prospects for the status quo of steady economic growth, a solid labor market and inflation trending lower . Those conditions have pushed the S & P 500, the broadest measure of market performance for big companies, to a gain of more than 8% already this year. By historical comparison, presidential election years going back to 1952 have produced average gains of just 7% for the entire year, though elections with an incumbent running have averaged 12.2%, according to LPL Financial . "The economy seems to be reasonably strong. The election is not going to change that much either way," Roberts said. "It may affect individual sectors based upon the legislation that they're talking about. In essence, you're not going to see a lot happen. The market likes gridlock because then there's not going to be a major redistribution of wealth one way or the other, despite what everyone says." The market's moves through the year, though, could be important as they have often foretold outcomes in presidential races. From a policy standpoint, Biden and Trump offer several differences. Where the incumbent has pushed for green energy and electric cars, Trump has espoused the "dri