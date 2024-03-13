Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, GE HealthCare, Coinbase and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Crypto stocks — Stocks whose performance is tied to the price of bitcoin rose as the cryptocurrency pushed to another record for the third day in a row. Crypto exchange Coinbase gained roughly 3% and bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy surged nearly 10%. In the crypto mining sector, Marathon Digital , Riot Platforms and Iris Energy each gained more than 2%. CleanSpark jumped about 7%. Texas Roadhouse — The restaurant chain added almost 3% on the back of an upgrade to outperform by Baird. The firm said the Kentucky-based chain should be able to keep climbing, even as it sits near all-time highs. Moelis & Co. — Shares gained nearly 4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the investment bank to neutral from sell and said it is an "an outsize beneficiary as the cyclical upswing begins," following its post-earnings pullback. Tesla — The stock slid 3.5% after Wells Fargo downgraded the electric vehicle maker to underweight from equal weight, noting "risk to volume as price cuts are having a diminishing impa