Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dick's Sporting Goods, Lennar, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Dick's Sporting Goods — Shares jumped 14% after the sporting goods retailer posted fourth-quarter results that exceeded expectations. Dick's Sporting Goods reported earnings of $3.85 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion. Analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly Refinitiv, had expected earnings per share of $3.35 on revenue of $3.80 billion. Lennar — Shares slid 5.3% after the homebuilder posted a revenue miss. In its first quarter, Lennar reported revenue of $7.31 billion, weaker than the $7.39 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG. Dollar General — The discount retailer added 1.8% after fourth-quarter results came in stronger than expected. Dollar General earned $1.83 per share on $9.86 billion in revenue, beating predictions of $1.75 in earnings per share and $9.78 billion in revenue from analysts polled by LSEG. SentinelOne — Shares tumbled more than 15% even after the artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity provider posted quarterly results that were stronger than expected. SentinelOne reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $174 million. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had anticipated a loss per share of 4 cents on revenue of $170 million. First-quarter revenue guidance, meanwhile, came in line with expectations. Robinhood Markets — The fintech stock popped 7% after Robinhood said its equity trading volumes rose 41% in February on a year-over-year basis. RTX — Shares rose 1.9% after Wells Fargo upgraded RTX to an overweight rating. The bank said headwinds from a jet engine recall in July are fading. U.S. Steel — Shares dippe