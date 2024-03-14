Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Citigroup, Under Armour, MicroStrategy and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Under Armour — Shares dropped 5.3% on news that founder Kevin Plank is returning as chief executive to the sportswear company. Plank's return is a clear signal that UAA's strategy is not working, Evercore ISI said, downgrading shares to underperform from in line. Robinhood — The financial services platform said Thursday that its equity trading volumes in February rose by 41% from a year ago, leading shares to climb nearly 12%. Dollar General — The discount retailer popped 5.8% on the back of a stronger-than-expected earnings report for the fourth quarter. Dollar General posted $1.83 in earnings per share on $9.86 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG anticipated $1.75 per share in earnings and $9.78 billion in revenue. United States Steel — Shares dipped 5.8%, adding to its Wednesday plunge, after reports that President Joe Biden plans to express "serious concern" over U.S. Steel's proposed acquisition by Japanese company Nippon Steel Corp. Fisker — Shares fell to as little as 19 cents a share after the Wall Street Journal reported that the electric vehicle developer, which has long struggled to grow its sales, has hired restructuring advisers to assist with a potential bankruptcy filing, according to individuals familiar with the matter. SentinelOne — The AI-powered cybersecurity provider lost 8% as investors viewed its revenue forecast of $812 million to $818 million as weak. Analysts surveyed by LSEG expected fiscal 2025 revenue of $815.8 million. After the market closed Wednesday, SentinelOne posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Dick's Sporting Goods -- Shares moved 3.6% higher after the sporting goods retailer posted an earnings and revenue beat for its fourth quarter. Dick's also boosted its dividend by 10% and said it expected earnings per share for fiscal 2024 to be between $12.85 and $13.25, versus estimates of $12.90, per LSEG. Citigroup — Shares edged 1% higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded the bank stock to buy from neutral and raised its price target, saying Citi can both grow its revenue and deliver on expense reductions. MicroStrategy — Shares gained 1.6% after MicroStrategy said it's raising $500 million to buy additional bitcoin , and to use for other general corporate purposes. The company, which develops software but serves primarily as a proxy for bitcoin, had climbed 11% on Wednesday. — CNBC's Alex Harring, Sarah Min and Michelle Fox contributed reporting.