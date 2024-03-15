Macron doubles down on possible NATO deployment in Ukraine ahead of talks to bridge rift with Germany
- "We cannot exclude options," French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview, when asked to revisit his controversial comments about the potential deployment of Western troops into Ukraine.
- "The security of Europe and the security of the French people is at stake here," he added.
- Macron on Friday meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin for talks that many hope could silence simmering tensions over Ukraine.