European stocks set to open slightly higher as markets look ahead to Fed meeting

European markets are heading for a lackluster start to the new trading week, with global investors looking ahead to the next monetary policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed will start its Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday with a police decision due the next day. A Reuters poll of economists is expecting the Fed to hold its benchmark interest rates steady at 5.25% to 5.5%.

Overnight, Japan's Nikkei 225 index led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Monday, while China shares extended gains after data showed its economy kicked off the year on a strong note. U.S. stock futures climbed on Monday morning.