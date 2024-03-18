Jim Cramer says he really likes the analyst call boosting PepsiCo stock but has one reservation

CNBC's Jim Cramer backs Wall Street's upgrade of PepsiCo but warns that weight loss drug risks could have a lasting impact on the beverage and snacks giant. Shares of PepsiCo rose 4% in Monday morning trading on a bullish call from Morgan Stanley. The analysts upgraded the company to overweight from equal weight (buy from hold) while naming the stock its overall "top pick" and leader in the beverage category. PEP 1Y mountain PepsiCo 1 year "I really like this call" Cramer said, highlighting the analysts' estimates that PepsiCo's fundamentals are bottoming and are about to inflect. "My only reservation" is GLP-1 risk, he added, referring to the emerging class of obesity and diabetes treatments that curb appetite. Morgan Stanley analysts did address GLP-1s in Monday research note, saying the long-term risk is real but manageable. They added this risk "seems more than priced in" to the valuation of PepsiCo stock. "I like the call but I always want to keep my eye on the Ozempics and Mounjaros and the Zepbounds," Cramer said, suggesting he's not sure GLP-1 risk can be explained away. Novo Nordisk is the maker of Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss are made by Eli Lilly , a holding in Jim's Charitable Trust , the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.