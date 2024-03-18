Jim Cramer shares his thoughts on 5 stocks including Tesla, Hertz and Super Micro

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Tesla : Shares rose 5% after the electric vehicle maker announced plans to increase prices of its Model Y cars in April. "The stock is reacting positively. ... It's just been the worst stock in the [ S & P 500 ]. Totally understand. Not a fan of it, but not against it," Jim Cramer said. Hertz Global : Stephen Scherr is stepping down as CEO of the rental-car company, which last year pivoted on its strategy of adding EVs to its fleet of vehicles. Shares of Hertz tumbled more than 7% Monday. "I'm not a fan of the rental car business. I never have. … Stay away," he said. PepsiCo : Shares rose more than 3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the consumer packaged goods stock to a buy-equivalent rating from equal weight. "Good analyst. Downgraded it when he felt they were going to miss the targets. Upgrades it now. I like that kind of thing," Cramer said. "I think Pepsi has really been in the grips of the GLP-1s. I don't think that's changed. I think you can still get another 4, 5 points out of it, though," he added, referring to the increasingly popular class of weight-loss drugs made by the likes of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly , wh