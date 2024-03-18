Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, PepsiCo and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nvidia — Shares climbed about 3% in light of the company's GTC Conference . Investors see the event as a bellwether for artificial intelligence, as Nvidia is expected to unveil new products and updates. Zillow — Shares pulled back 3%, adding to Friday's 13% pullback. The stock came under pressure after the National Association of Realtors reached a settlement with home sellers that could lead to lower commissions for realtors. Alphabet , Apple — Shares of the Google parent company gained nearly 7% following a Bloomberg report that said Apple was discussing licensing Alphabet's Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone. Apple climbed roughly 2%. HashiCorp — The stock gained 8% after a Bloomberg News report said the San Francisco-based software provider has been working with a financial advisor to weigh a potential sale. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of the chipmaker added roughly 1.4% after a report from Reuters said the company is considering building a packaging facility in Japan. Separately, Bank of America raised its price target on the stock, noting, "we expect the structural advanced node demand to be stronger, supported by AI strength, computing power, power and saving requirement." Tesla — The electric vehicle maker added nearly 5% after the company said it planned to raise the price of its Model Y by $1,000 beginning in April. PepsiCo — The beverage stock rose nearly 4% after an upgrade to overweight from equal weight by Morgan Stanley . PepsiCo's business fundamentals should bottom out early this year and then rebound in the second half, according to Morgan Stanley. Uber Technologies — The stock fell more than 2% after the ride-sharing giant agreed to pay more than $175 million to Australian taxi drivers to settle a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged Uber operated illegally in the country before obtaining approval. — CNBC's Pia Singh and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.