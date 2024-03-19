Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nvidia, Unilever, Coinbase and more

Here are the companies making headlines on Wall Street ahead of the opening bell. Nvidia — The semiconductor stock dipped 1.7% as investors digested Monday's launch of new artificial intelligence chips. Several Wall Street analysts hiked their price target for Nvidia after the event. Advanced Micro Devices — The chipmaker slumped more than 3% before the bell after competitor Nvidia unveiled a new generation of AI chips at its developers conference in San Jose, California. Unilever — The consumer products maker popped 2.7% after announcing it would spin off its ice cream unit , which includes Ben & Jerry's and Magnum. The move comes as part of a restructuring plan that will affect about 7,500 jobs. Coinbase , Riot Platforms — Crypto stocks were down sharply on Tuesday after bitcoin tumbled in overnight trading. Shares of Coinbase and Riot Platforms each fell about 5%. Disney — Shares declined less than 1% following news that filmmaker George Lucas is backing Disney CEO Bob Iger in the company's proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz. Lucas is the largest individual investor in Disney, multiple sources confirmed to CNBC. Super Micro Computer — The tech stock tumbled more than 10% after a filing showed a new stock offering of two million shares. Goldman Sachs is serving as the underwriter for the offering. Tencent Music Entertainment — Shares of the Chinese internet company ticked up less than 1% after its fourth-quarter earnings report. Tencent Music reported that the number of paying users rose more than 20% year over year but overall revenue declined. dLocal — Shares of the packaged software company fell 13% after an earnings miss. DLocal reported 10 cents in earnings per share for the fourth quarter, below the 15 cents projected by analysts surveyed by StreetAccount. The company's full-year revenue guidance was also near the low end of Wall Street expectations.