European stocks set for lower open ahead of Fed rate decision

European markets are heading for a lower open Wednesday as investors await the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged as it concludes its two-day policy meeting. However, a recent slate of worrying inflation reports has investors concerned that the central bank could signal interest rates will remain higher for longer than expected.

U.S. stock futures slipped Tuesday night following a winning day for the major averages, while Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight as investors digested the Bank of Japan's landmark shift in monetary policy while awaiting the Fed's interest rate decision.