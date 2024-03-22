Kings no more – Cramer suggests Lululemon and Nike have themselves to blame for weaker outlooks

Disappointing sales outlooks from Lululemon and Nike prompted CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday to wonder whether the big athletic apparel makers are ceding ground to lower-priced competitors. "Nike, Lulu — are these companies that are just charging too much when others are coming underneath them with good product? That's what I question," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "They don't address the competition in any of these. They still act as if they're kings. I don't think they're kings anymore." Shares of Lululemon tanked more than 16% Friday after issuing light current-quarter and full-year guidance after the closing bell Thursday. The company's finance chief said weaker U.S. traffic and a challenging consumer environment has led to the "broad-based" slowdown. The company's outlook for fiscal 2024 —which calls for annual sales growth between 11% and 12% — was dampened by these slower traffic trends. Lululemon saw 16% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2023. LULU 5D mountain LULU stock performance. Lululemon's earnings report and outlook was "surprising," Cramer said, considering the Vancouver, Canada-based firm has been viewed as a "high-growth company." "They did blame the consumer at one point, not themselves. I think that is something I question because the consumer was very strong at a lot of other places," Cramer