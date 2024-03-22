Jim Cramer shares his thoughts on Lululemon, Nike, FedEx, Tesla and Boeing

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Lululemon : Shares plunged more than 18% after the athletic apparel maker issued current-quarter revenue and earnings guidance below Wall Street estimates. Its quarterly sales forecast implies annual growth between 9% to 10%, compared with the 12.5% growth expected by analysts, according to LSEG . "When you go to high-single digit [growth] from being a major growth company, you're going to get this kind of decline. I was surprised and disappointed" by the outlook, Jim Cramer said. Nike : Shares tumbled 8% after the apparel maker also issued light guidance for its current quarter. Its business in China also continued to slow in its fiscal 2024 third quarter. Cramer said Nike and Lululemon management sent a similar message to investors with their reports and outlooks. "They basically said, 'If you're an owner ... maybe you should sell us and come back later,'" Cramer said. FedEx : Shares jumped nearly 8% after the delivery giant reported better-than-expected margins at its Express division and announced a $5 billion stock buyback initiative. Its per-share earnings in the quarter totaled $3.86, well above analyst expectations. "These earnings are being done without any revenue gro