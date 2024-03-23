It's been four years since the market's Covid low with the S&P 500 returning 25% annualized since

The traditional fourth-anniversary gift is fruit or flowers, according to the arbiters of etiquette. Which fits pretty well with this market moment, four years to the day since the Covid-crash low, which finds investors now savoring sweet returns and adopting a distinctly rosy outlook. Since that distressed moment of mass fear and urgent asset liquidation, the market has done what it typically does following a panic: delivered profits far above average. The four-year total return for the S & P 500 since March 23, 2020, is just about 150%, or 25.7% annualized. And that's including a 25% setback from high to low in 2022. .SPX mountain 2020-03-23 S & P 500 since the Covid low This is, of course, an idealized starting point from which to measure performance. And in truth the 34% February-March 2020 black-swan dive was so sudden and so quickly reversed that not all that many investors locked in those prices. While the S & P 500 bottomed at around a three-year low under 2,200, the index spent only a few weeks under 2,500. How much is left? Still, the vertical distance traveled since then — not to mention the 27% surge since late October without so much as a 2% wobble along the way — has even optimistic investors checking the imaginary market fuel gauge for an idea of how much is left in the figurative tank. While it's more a notable tidbit than a prophesy, the 25% annualized return of the past four years quite closely resembles the four-year pace of gains the S & P 500 logged off the March 2009 global financial crisis bottom, and the August 1982 kickoff to the great '80s-'90s golden era for stocks. Those were both generational bottoms from levels first seen more than a decade earlier, of course, while the 2020 low was more a brief, ugly blip in an ongoing bull market. Still, after the fourth year from the bottom, those earlier rallies somewhat slowed but kept chugging for a while. Stretching the tape measure only back to the October 2022 low, which was set during the inflation surge and Federal Reserve's tightening counteroffensive, the current rally is decidedly unremarkable compared to the average path of the past 11 bull cycles, with the typical path forward a less-steep climb, as HSBC shows with this chart. In several specific ways, the market behavior is also not displaying the hallmarks of nearing a decisive, lasting market peak. A four-month, 25% gain in the benchmark – sealed at the end of February – is overwhelmingly associat