This new ‘opportunistic’ ETF is an example of hedge fund strategies coming to the masses

The line between hedge funds and retail investors has begun to blur in recent years, and a new ETF is further bridging the divide. The Opportunistic Trader ETF, trading under the ticker "WZRD," launched on Wednesday and quickly surpassed $15 million in assets. The fund is run by Larry Benedict, who was one of the traders featured in the "Market Wizards" series of books by Jack Schwager. Benedict is a former hedge fund manager who later founded The Opportunistic Trader, an information and education service about his strategies. He said the new fund will use many of the same strategies — often including equity options — that he relied on when running billions of dollars of capital. And he's not the only hedge fund veteran trying out products that are open to retail investors. Pershing Square's Bill Ackman filed in February to create a closed-end fund with no minimum investment required. With an expense ratio of 0.99%, WZRD is significantly more expensive than the passive index funds that have pioneered the ETF industry, but is cheaper than what many hedge funds cost. Benedict and others are betting that smaller investors will happily pay to gain access to strategies that had previously been available to only the ultra wealthy. "I think this could potentially be the wave of the future, where you getting the hedge fund manager ... for basically under 1%," Benedict said. The WZRD ETF won't be a buy and hold strategy common among ETFs, according to securities filings and the Opportunistic Trader team. Its holdings will include equities, other ETFs and options, with the ETF trading in and out of many of those positions within a week. Rise of active ETFs The rise of hedge-fund like ETFs is part of